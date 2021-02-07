Family of woman found in burning car pay tribute to 'kind-hearted nanny'

One of the grandchildren of the “kind-hearted” widow found in a burning car has paid an emotional tribute to her.

Megan O’Keeffe described Mary O’Keeffe as a beautiful woman who gave “the best hugs” and who was “so much more than perfect”.

A man in his 60s has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was arrested and detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

His arrest followed the discovery on Thursday of the body of the 72-year-old mother-of-three in a burning car on a remote forest track in Dromdeer near Doneraile, north Cork.

The arrested man, who is believed to be aged 62 and from an address outside the village of Ardpatrick, Co Limerick, had been friends with Mrs O’Keeffe for a number of years.

The former forestry worker was rescued from the River Awbeg after Mrs O’Keeffe’s body was found.

After he was rescued and treated for hyperthermia, he was taken to Cork University Hospital but discharged the following day.

A Garda at the road leading to Drumdeer Wood, near Doneraile, Co Cork showing one of the cars which were taken away for examination. Picture: Dan Linehan

In her Facebook tribute to her grandmother, Megan said: “Nanny, you were the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met in this world - so kind-hearted and loving.

“You gave the best hugs and cuddles.

“I’m going to miss us having our chats and a cup of tea in the sitting room.

“You always (made) sure the kettle was on for the next cup.

“I’ll always cherish the memories we have together - going on our days out shopping and walks and long drives all around Cork.

“You were always coming up with the funniest stuff to say to make me laugh.

“I really couldn’t ask for a better nanny.

“No other person could do better.

“You are so much more than perfect.”

She added: “Rest In Peace, my angel.

“I’ll love you forever.”

The tribute she paid follows the ones paid from friends in Cork, who spoke of a woman they remembered fondly as “a gas ticket”.

A cook at a sheltered housing project in Mallow, Mrs O’Keeffe - whose husband Donal died about 25 years ago - is survived by her three sons, Ger, and twins Christy and Donal.

She was a familiar face in Dromahane, north Cork, where she lived before her death.

She was often seen in the village walking her two dogs, one of which is described as being a purebred collie.

One of her twins Christy, lived with her for a while when he used to run a garage at the house before it eventually closed.

Friend Ann O’Shea fondly recalled “a fun-loving woman with a great sense of humour” and “a gas ticket” when talking about her.

He said she also had “a heart of gold”, and had nursed her brother-in-law Dennis after he contracted cancer.

“To be honest, you couldn't find a nicer person,” Mrs O’Shea, who had known her for 48 years, said.