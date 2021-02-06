Gardaí question man over death of woman, 72, found in burnt-out car

Gardaí are continuing to question a Limerick man over the killing of a 72-year-old woman whose body was found in a burnt-out car in woods in North Cork.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of the unlawful killing of the widowed mother of three and is being held at Fermoy Garda Station.

The arrest follows the discovery on Thursday of the body of Mary O’Keeffe, from Dromahane, in a burning car on a remote forest track in Dromdeer, near Doneraile, north Cork.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and part of their focus will be on the relationship between the arrested man and the deceased.

Gardaí have 24 hours to question the man before charging him or releasing him.

Dr Margot Bolster, the assistant State pathologist, completed her examination of the woodland scene yesterday morning and a full autopsy was ongoing last night at Cork University Hospital.

The arrested man, aged 63, was rescued from the River Awbeg shortly after Ms O’Keeffe’s body was found in the woods, following the intervention of gardaí.

He had entered the water near Ballinamona Cross, where a bridge crosses over the river.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and transferred to Cork University Hospital, but has since recovered.

A local resident is understood to have spotted a man running in the area of forest where the Limerick-registered 2020 vehicle was burning.

Around the time the vehicle caught fire, another resident initially thought he had heard a bang.

When he saw the flames, he immediately called gardaí.

The deceased woman's own vehicle was later found about half a mile away, parked beside a small concrete water pump house a few hundred feet from the main road to Doneraile.

Friends and family devastated

The death of Ms O'Keeffe has devastated friends and family, who remembered her as a "chatty, cheerful" person.

She worked as a cook in a sheltered housing project in Mallow.

Her friend and neighbour Ann O'Shea said: “I was only talking to Mary literally about two days ago. As usual, she was very chatty, very cheerful and we asked each other how we were.

“She was in the backyard of her house, which backs onto my own backyard.

She was always a very friendly, lovely woman.

“Although she kept pretty much to herself, she was a fun-loving woman with a great sense of humour. She was a gas ticket.”

A local public representative, who lives close to the woodland area where Ms O'Keeffe's body was found in the car, said very few people would visit there.

Independent councillor Frank Roche, an agricultural contractor, said the only people who would visit the woodland area would be those interested in shooting pheasants.

"It's not a place that locals would even go to,” he said.

“If they want to go for a walk, they'll head over to Doneraile Park because it's so close by," he said.

Mr Roche said locals are "numbed" by the circumstances of the death, especially as it has come a short time after the triple deaths of a father and two sons in nearby Kanturk, believed to be a result of murder suicide.

He described the death of Ms O'Keeffe as a total shock which has left locals bewildered.

This is a very quiet, law-abiding area. There's never any trouble here.

Limerick county councillor PJ Carey described a sense of disbelieving in the tight-knit Limerick community of Ardpatrick, where the arrested man lives.

“Everybody knows him as a quiet man and the whole episode has come as a complete shock to everybody.

“Everybody is mourning this tragedy.”

Another person, who knows the man, told the Irish Examiner: “Everyone in his family are completely baffled about this. They simply cannot make sense of it.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, particular anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.