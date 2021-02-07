Man charged in connection with death of Cork woman found in burning car

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a widowed mother-of-three found in a burning car on Thursday.
He is due in court this morning.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed the man has been charged.
And they added: "The man charged in relation to this incident has been scheduled to appear before Fermoy District Court, this morning at 11am”
News of the charge comes as one of the grandchildren of the “kind-hearted” widow has paid an emotional tribute to her.
Megan O’Keeffe described Mary O’Keeffe as a beautiful woman who gave “the best hugs” and who was “so much more than perfect”.