Man charged in connection with death of Cork woman found in burning car

He is due in court this morning.
A Garda at the road leading to Drumdeer Wood, near Doneraile, Co Cork showing one of the cars which were taken away for examination.  Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 09:03
Neil Michael

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a widowed mother-of-three found in a burning car on Thursday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the man has been charged.

And they added: "The man charged in relation to this incident has been scheduled to appear before Fermoy District Court, this morning at 11am” 

News of the charge comes as one of the grandchildren of the “kind-hearted” widow has paid an emotional tribute to her.

Megan O’Keeffe described Mary O’Keeffe as a beautiful woman who gave “the best hugs” and who was “so much more than perfect”.

Man charged in connection with death of Cork woman found in burning car

