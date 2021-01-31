Kinsale Business Chamber chair defends decision to travel to Lanzarote

The chair of Kinsale's Chamber of Business and Tourism has defended her decision to travel to Lanzarote.

Owner of Kinari Boutique in Kinsale, Co Cork, Guny Patel and her partner, artist Philip Gray, travelled to Lanzarote earlier this month, after getting there on the "skin of their teeth", according to Mr Grey's social media posts, which also detailed "another perfect day in our private villa... isolating at its best."

Since the reimposition of strict level 5 restrictions, the Government has repeatedly reminded the public that they should not travel beyond 5km of their home, unless for essential reasons, due to the high rate of community transmission of Covid-19 and the danger posed by new and more transmissible variants of the virus.

There is also a Government Advisory in operation against all non-essential international travel

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil in recent days: “Very clearly, anyone who travels abroad like that (unnecessarily) is in breach of level 5 restrictions," as the Government brought in tougher restrictions for those returning from foreign countries.

The new measures include mandatory quarantine at a designated facility for people who arrive in Ireland without a negative PCR test taken in the past 72 hours.

Travellers arriving without a negative test could also face a fine of €2,500 or a six-month prison sentence.

All passengers entering the country will be subject to mandatory quarantine, a change from the policy of voluntary self-isolation.

Artist Philip Gray has been working since 2019 on a project of underwater paintings in Museo Atlantico, Lanzarote. Picture: Denis Minihane.

When approached by the Irish Examiner, Ms Patel said she takes her role "very seriously" and the travel "was a fully compliant business trip" not associated with her position as chair of Kinsale Chamber of Business and Tourism and "in accordance with rules and guidelines".

"My fiancée Philip Gray is an internationally recognised adventure artist which is his livelihood," she said.

"Philip has been working since 2019 on a project of underwater paintings in Museo Atlantico, Lanzarote, to further advance the awareness of creativity underwater which in turn highlights the environmental and climate changes that are equally present during a pandemic and hopefully this will bring about a greater level of positivity in such a negative and challenging climate," and was "all done in a Covid compliant manner and strictly adhering to all travel guidelines".

Ms Patel said that both she and Mr Gray had both tested negative on departure and return and will self isolate at home as per public health guidelines.