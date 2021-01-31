Almost half of motorists stopped by garda checkpoint in past month

Nearly half of Irish motorists have been stopped by a garda checkpoint in the last 30 days, new research has found.

A survey of more than 6,000 Irish motorists – undertaken by AA Ireland between December and January – revealed that 45.41% of respondents stated they had been stopped at a checkpoint within the past month.

Gardaí have been carrying out checkpoints to ensure that Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are being enforced.

Under the restrictions, the public cannot travel beyond 5km from their home, unless it is for an essential reason.

Since January 28, more than 2,400 fines have been issued for non-essential travel by gardaí.

According to the AA, of those who encountered a checkpoint, 89.39% stated that the purpose of their journey and whether it complied with Covid-19 restrictions was queried by the Garda manning the checkpoint.

“In recent months and particularly the since we entered the third lockdown, we have seen a significant nationwide effort by gardaí to carry out checkpoints in order to police and enforce the lockdown restrictions introduced by Government,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

“The most important thing in carrying out these checkpoints is ensuring that the restrictions are being enforced while also avoiding causing unnecessary inconvenience for those who are undertaking essential travel, such as our front-line workers.

“To be fair to gardaí this isn’t an easy balance to strike but the overwhelming feedback that we are getting from our customers and members is that they are fully supportive of the efforts.”

According to the survey, 73.35% of people stated they were “very satisfied” with the manner of the Garda operating the checkpoint, with a further 14.08% describing themselves as “somewhat satisfied” Meanwhile, 64.02% described themselves as very satisfied with the time taken to pass through the checkpoint.

Mr Faughnan added: “Overall, the majority of motorists support checkpoints in general and those who encounter a checkpoint are satisfied with the management of the checkpoint and the manner of the Garda they encounter.”