Cork City Council confirm cancellation of St Patrick's Day Parade

However, the Council says that planning is underway to celebrate the national holiday in the days leading up to March 17, with a programme of activity "that can be both delivered and enjoyed safely."
Cork City Council confirmed the parade would not go ahead earlier this afternoon. File Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 16:10
Michelle McGlynn and Steven Heaney

Cork City Council has confirmed that there will be no St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year's celebration was also cancelled. 

"As we continue to prioritise the well-being of everyone in our city, the Cork City's St. Patrick's Day Parade will not take place this year," the Council wrote on Twitter.

However, the Council says that planning is underway to celebrate the national holiday in the days leading up to March 17, with a programme of activity "that can be both delivered and enjoyed safely."

Details of these activities are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

An online celebration

After the festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been announced that Dublin's Patrick's day celebrations will take place online.

A free tv channel will broadcast events from March 12-17 and will be available to watch around the world.

Hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, makers, creators, arts and live events workers and community organisations have worked to create a rich and dynamic programme of events to run over six days and nights.

SPF TV will stream all events at stpatricksfestival.ie.

Adam Weldon, 3, from Dublin getting ready for the RTÉSPF virtual parade on 17 March 2021.
Adam Weldon, 3, from Dublin getting ready for the RTÉSPF virtual parade on 17 March 2021.

The festival will offer "a joyous and uplifting celebration of Ireland’s contemporary culture and traditional heritage".

Announcing the plans for the St Patrick's Festival 2021, organisers said: "We are reimagining how we bring to life the heart and soul of the national Parade, through spectacle, marching bands, pageantry and ceremony, inviting our audiences to participate virtually and enjoy safely from their homes until we can come together again."

The festival will partner with RTÉ for the #RTÉVirtualParade initiative.

Further details on the programme of events will be announced over the coming weeks.

