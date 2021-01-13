Remembering the names of children who died in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home

On Wednesday’s front page, the Irish Examiner published the names of the children who died in the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home from 1992 to 1994
A plaque remembering the babies, women and girls at the back Bessborough in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 09:33

The Commission of Investigation report into the Mother and Baby Homes was published on Tuesday, highlighting how thousands of children died.

The report found that in the mother and baby homes under investigation by the Commission around 56,000 unmarried mothers, some as young as 12, passed through, and 57,000 children were born, with the highest admissions in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Approximately 9,000 of the 57,000 babies born in these homes died. Around 900 of those died in Cork’s Bessborough.

The women in the homes were aged from just 12 years old to women in their 40s.

On Wednesday’s front page, the Irish Examiner published the names of the children who died in the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home from 1992 to 1994.

 Here we remember their names. May they rest in peace.

