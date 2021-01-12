'Socialising' driving surge of Covid-19 cases in Limerick and Mid-West

Covid-19 cases which were identified in social settings and in the community throughout December have played a contributing factor in a number of outbreaks in healthcare and long-term care facilities settings in the Mid-West.

This is according to the Department of Public Health Mid-West, which is calling on people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to help frontline workers by staying at home.

It comes as 574 staff across UL Hospitals Group (ULHG) ARE unavailable for work due to Covid-19, as of Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson from ULHG confirmed the figure.

Many of the staff are based at University Hospital Limerick, where there were 201 nurses and healthcare attendants unavailable for work on Tuesday.

“These figures include staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 either through the workplace or community transmission; those who are close contacts of positive cases, and staff who are showing symptoms and who are staying off work in line with the public health guidance in respect of Covid-19,” a spokesperson for ULHG said.

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that eight people had died with Covid-19 at the Killeline Care Centre in Newcastle West. It comes as the West Limerick region battles particularly high numbers of positive cases.

According to the Department of Public Health Mid-West, as of January 10, there were 12,572 Covid-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, in the Mid-West region.

Between March 3 and December 18, there were 5,532 cases recorded across the region.

Between December 18, and Sunday, January 10 an additional 7,040 cases were reported, and, according to the Department of Public Health Mid-West, the vast majority of these were recorded in Limerick.

“This is a clear indication of how rapid the spread of infection was in the lead up to Christmas, due to the consistent and multi-layered socialising by a proportion of the population before, during, and after Christmas,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said they are now seeing the impact of this “third wave” as they focus efforts on managing outbreaks in nursing homes and residential care facilities across the region.

“Our focus right now is to break the chain of transmission so we can limit the spread among our most vulnerable population, and to prevent further loss of life in the coming weeks,” Dr Mannix said.