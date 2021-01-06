More than 30 Covid-19 outbreaks at nursing homes in past fortnight

There have been 33 new reported outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country in the last two weeks, according to figures by the HSE.

A spokesperson said that HSE cannot comment on individual outbreaks, but stated that they are offering support to nursing homes which have been impacted.

Outbreaks are defined as having two or more cases of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, regardless of symptom status, or one laboratory-confirmed case and at least one additional case of illness with Covid-19 symptoms.

Tadhg Daly, chief executive at Nursing Homes Ireland, said the threat to nursing homes is “very real and very alive.”

“It is in direct proportion to the levels of high community transmission. So, as long as there are high levels of transmission in the community, it does pose a significant threat to nursing homes,” said Mr Daly, describing the figures as "very worrying".

“But, I'm assured, that while it is challenging they are under control,” he added.

On Monday, the Irish Examiner reported that eight people have died with Covid-19 in Killeline Care Centre in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Windmill Healthcare, which manages the centre, confirmed that a number of members of staff and residents had tested positive shortly before Christmas.

The majority of the staff have since tested positive for Covid-19, however, most have since recovered and returned to work. The group also confirmed there are 12 active cases in its 63-bed facility.

It comes as the West Limerick region battles particularly high numbers of positive cases. Between December 15, and December 28, the Newcastle West area had an incidence rate of 499.7 per 100,000.

St Catherine’s Nursing Home, also in Newcastle West, confirmed that three staff had tested positive prior to Christmas. However, as of 5pm on Tuesday, no residents at the centre had tested positive. The home has also brought on a full-time family liaison officer, to help deal with family members who may have concerns.

It is understood that as of Monday, St Ita’s Community Hospital, in the same town, currently has zero cases of Covid-19, after the hospital successfully overcame an outbreak in November.

St Luke's Home, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Meanwhile, in Cork, St Luke’s Home in Blackrock, confirmed that five residents have tested positive for Covid-19. These were the first cases of the virus at the home since the pandemic began.