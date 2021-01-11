Cork Person of the Year winner to be announced in the coming days

Pundits maintain this year's favourite for the Cork Person of the Year award winner could come in ahead of the rest of the chasing pack by just an oar's width, although don't rule out some others in the race, which includes a one-time refugee couple who've more than given back to their adoptive community.

The favourite, by a very short length, is Sanita Purspure, the current European and World double rowing champion and Ireland’s Sports Woman of the Year.

Sanita, who came to Ireland from Latvia in 2006 and became an Irish citizen in 2011, lives in Ballincollig with her husband, Kaspar, and children Patrick, 12, and Daniela,11.

Izzeddeen 'Izz' Alkarajeh and his wife, Eman, have been praised by top food critics for their Izz Cafe at George's Quay. Photo: Larry Cummins

She first hit sporting prominence when she was part of Ireland’s 2012 Olympic rowing team and qualified for the women’s single sculls at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

A Palestinian/Jordanian couple granted political asylum here is also in the running for the title after overcoming huge odds moving to a new country, learning a new language, and spending time in direct provision before building a hugely successful business in Cork.

Izzeddeen 'Izz' Alkarajeh and his wife, Eman, have been praised by top food critics for their Izz Cafe at George's Quay and they've supplied free meals recently to Health Care workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Blarney-based Kate Durrant is also in the running for her involvement in many voluntary causes. She's already a previous winner of “Ireland’s Most Inspirational Person” award and is heavily involved with a range of charities and volunteer groups.

The other person being named as a potential winner is Peadar O'Riada.

Kate Durrant of SVP with coffee for the team which moved the mobile home for Patrick and Adrian Walsh near Blarney which was given to them by Blarney Castle Estate after they had lived in a disused old bus with no power or heating. Photo: Denis Minihane

The son of the famous Seán Ó Riada is an accomplished composer, musician, choir director and broadcaster.

Manus O'Callaghan, the annual awards organiser, highlighted that Peadar's work has given more people opportunities to pursue traditional Irish music and acquaint themselves with the traditions.

Arts promoters Elmarie Mawe and Conor Tallon, Tour de Munster founder Paul Sheridan, authors William Wall and Tadhg Coakley, Jazz Festival founder Jim Mountjoy, businessmen Sean O'Driscoll and John Field, nurse Pat McCluskey, and bloggers Colm O'Callahhan and Martin O'Connor are also among the nominees. Last year, campaigner Stephen Teap won the prize.

Composer and Musician Peadar Ó Riada in his home in West Cork. He is also in the running for for the Cork Person of the Year award. Picture: Denis Scannell

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the annual 2020 winner will not be celebrated this year at a gala luncheon which is normally attended by more than 300 people.

Instead the organisers will announce the winner online on Saturday, January 16.