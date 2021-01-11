'It’s frightening what people will do to get dogs' warns Cork owner reunited with beloved Ruby

A much-loved dog was reunited with her owners six months after she was stolen from their home in Cork and smuggled to England.

Ruby the springer spaniel was stolen on June 11 from the Midleton area before enduring known and unknown traumas. Her microchip was ruthlessly cut out, possibly with a Stanley blade, and she gave birth to a litter of pups, all of which were quickly sold.

However, thanks to a social media campaign, a dedicated woman in the UK, and collaboration between Midleton gardaí and Somerset police, Ruby was reunited with owners Bernard and Liz Ahern.

“She’s still a bit traumatised but she's getting back to herself," said Mr Ahern. "She cowers when strangers are here now which she never did before.

“It’s frightening what people will do to get dogs now. It’s been a big problem since lockdown. People are charging over €1,000 for any kind of nice dog now.

“And this is happening right across Europe. Dogs in the UK are being stolen and sent to France, dogs from Romania are being brought here."

Ruby was taken from a dog run adjacent to the Aherns' home which they say is surrounded by a 6ft-high steel fence. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Ahern's son posted details of the missing dog to Facebook and gardaí appealed for information on the Garda Southern Region Facebook page, which was viewed by nearly 100,000 people.

A woman in the UK saw the appeals and contacted the family who immediately passed the information onto gardaí.

“She was a week or two in pup when they took her and her pups were put up on a website for sale in England and a woman there spotted her in the pictures," said Mr Ahern.

“The woman in England is watching out all the time for stolen dogs, she dedicates her time to it, so she was looking out for Ruby.

“It was definitely the power of social media that got her back."

Ruby's microchip was removed and she was rechipped to prevent anyone from tracking her.

“The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice," said Mr Ahern. "It’s put under the skin but you can get a scanner to see where it is. They slit the skin to take it out, often with a Stanley knife, I believe.

“They rechipped Ruby then so if she was scanned, her new chip would register instead.

“The things people do to make money.

“All the pups were sold, we got none, but we’re just ever so grateful to get our Ruby back."

Ruby was quarantined for one month in the UK before being brought back to her home in Cork.

“This has all been a big ordeal for her," said Mr Ahern.

“But she’s fine now, she’s coming back to herself. She’s as placid and as sweet a dog as you’d find."

Lisa Ahern with the family springer spaniel Ruby, who was recovered by British police after being put up for sale in the UK. Picture: Dan Linehan

He said their experience shows that you “can’t leave your dog out of your sight now”.

"It’s sad that you can’t leave your dog outside anymore.

“I know someone who put their two dogs out for a few minutes after their dinner and they were stolen in that time.

“Ruby is being kept inside or out walking with us now.

“I’d advise anyone with a missing animal to get it out there as much as possible; put it on social media, contact gardaí, contact the ports.

“And be very cautious when buying a puppy. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is dodgy.

“If you have any suspicions, ask to meet the sellers outside their local garda station."