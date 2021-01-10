You - and your pup - are cordially invited to the first ever 'indoguration'

A very special event is due to take place in the US later this month - no, not that one!

The US president-elect isn't the only member of the Biden family gearing up for a Major celebration.

Joe and Jill Biden's rescue dog Major is having an 'indoguration' party ahead of his big move to the White House.

On January 20, the German Shepard will become the first rescue dog to call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home. Major will share the duties of First Dog with the Biden's other dog, Champ.

The Delaware Humane Association, where the Bidens adopted Major in 2018, are holding an 'indoguration' party for the soon-to-be First Dog on Sunday, January 17 at 10pm Irish time.

Felt cute. Might delete later. Idk.



- Major 🐾 pic.twitter.com/6gtrgnbhCS — Champ And Major Biden (@TheFirstDogs) November 14, 2020

Ahead of the event, participants can nominate their own dogs to be a member of Major's Cabinet as the Secretary of Rescue Dogs.

The winner will be chosen by 14-year-old animal advocate Sir Darius Brown.

The "world's largest virtual party for dogs" will be hosted on Zoom and costs $10 (around €8). You can RSVP here.

The event will help to raise funds for the shelter and "to help more DHA shelter animals like Major live the American dream".

The event will be hosted by tv presenter and author Jill Martin.

Speaking to CBS News following last year's election, marketing manager at DHA Cory Topel said Major is a smart, curious and affectionate dog.

"Having played a part in Major Biden's story is an honor. This is what we strive for when animals come into our care: to help them find their happy ending."

Watch the video below to see how Major went from being left at the shelter as a puppy to the White House.