Pet Corner: 10 tips to keep your pet cosy when temperatures drop

It's been noticeably chillier the past few days so it's the perfect time to get your pet winter-ready. Whether you're out for a walk in winter weather or your pet sleeps outdoors, there are measures you can take to ensure they stay snug as a bug whenever they're outdoors.

Petmania, a pet retailer and grooming studio with 12 stores around the county, suggests a few small changes like getting a coat for your dog to wear on walks or extra bedding and insulation if your dog or cat can't stay indoors.

They also highlight hazards you might not be aware of, like moisturising paws so they don't crack on cold footpaths and how to tell if your pet has frostbite.

“Just as we humans adapt our lifestyle and skincare routines when the months turn colder, we want to encourage pet owners to make a few small changes for their animal companions to make the winter more comfortable for them with these easy care-tips,” says Emily Miller of Petmania, Ireland.

1. If you don’t have a shed to move your pet's kennel into, then consider housing them indoors to ensure they are kept safe from the cold temperatures. This is particularly true for cats.

2. Keep beds warm and dry. Choose waterproof bedding and make sure outdoor kennels, hutches and homes are warm and dry. You can also use extra bedding for insulation, such as straw and hay in their sleeping areas.

3. Combine fashion and function and wrap up canine friends with dog coats for extra warmth.

4. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and food, pets might also need a little extra food as they will be burning energy to stay warm.

5. Keep an eye to ensure that water supplies do not freeze over. If your pet is feeding outside, use plastic bowls instead of metal to prevent their tongues getting stuck if it is too cold.

6. Similarly to humans, dogs and cats can get frostbite! Pay extra attention to any signs of discolouration, pain, or unusual blisters on their ears and paws.

7. Like us humans in colder-climates pets need clean and moisturised paw pads to prevent cracking and pain caused by hard, cold salted pavements.

8. Use Omega oils to prevent skin becoming dry and itchy in changing temperatures.

9. Book a dog grooming session. Prevent matting, hydrate the skin and condition your dog’s coat or treat arthritic joints with a muscle and joint therapy bath.

10. Finally, don’t forget about your garden birds who would appreciate some high-fat foods like peanuts to boost their energy reserves