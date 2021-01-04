Crowded Cork amenities will remain open to public

There are no plans at present to crack down on the use of amenities in Cork following reports of crowded pinch points in public spaces such as the Marina, the Lough, and Ballincollig Regional Park, following Galway gardaí ordering closure of a number of popular gathering areas.

Gardaí and local authorities have pleaded with people to follow public health guidelines after reports of beaches and parks throughout Cork being crowded as people desperate for exercise and outdoor stimulation flocked to their favourite spots.

While the public was largely compliant with social distancing measures in Cork, there were noticeable instances in areas such as the Marina over the weekend, where groups approaching double figures were barely inches apart as they socialised for long periods.

Independent city councillor Kieran McCarthy said any suggestion of a crackdown by gardaí was totally unnecessary, unreasonable and "akin to sending in the army", but he added that congregations of people was a concern.

Walkers on the beach in Youghal on New Year's Day. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It will likely be discussed at the next meeting of Cork City Council, he said.

Mr McCarthy called for an increased presence of park wardens who could cajole and persuade people to break up congregations and remind them of their social distancing responsibilities, rather than any need for gardaí to get tough.

"Cork doesn't have an enormous amount of public amenities, and areas like the Marina have been transformed into real jewels that are appreciated by the entire local population.

Unfortunately, it means people are travelling outside their 5km because they are desperate for that meaningful exercise and timeout from Covid-19.

"The Marina, the Shakey Bridge, Fitzgerald's Park, Tramore Valley Park, and Ballincollig Regional Park are in proximity of more than 100,000 people, so it is natural they would flock there.

"Our city wasn't built for that however, so it means we have to now take the opportunity and enthusiasm to finally put new amenities like walkways and cycle routes around the city. The Marina has become a victim of its own success in a way, it is such a gorgeous walk."

Galway City Council said at the weekend that following a request from gardaí, Blackrock diving tower and all parking along the Prom in Salthill, as well as vehicle access to Silverstrand, would be closed off.

There are no plans to do anything similar in Cork, gardaí said.

"The Department of Health is the lead department with regard to the public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Local authorities are the lead authority for the management of public spaces. An Garda Síochána works closely with all agencies at this time in response to the Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement.

Local decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, but gardaí can only enforce penal regulations, not guidelines, it added.