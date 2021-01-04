Covid-19: Six deaths and 6,110 cases confirmed in Ireland

A further 6,110 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and six Covid-related deaths by the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland at 2,259.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 107,997

Dublin reported the highest number of cases today with 3,655 followed by Kildare with 323. Cork recorded 291 and Limerick reported 234 cases. 137 cases were recorded in Louth while the remaining 1,470 cases are found in all other counties in the country.

A further breakdown of the case data released by the Department of Health shows:

2,911 cases are men and 3,195 cases are women

63% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of cases is 36 years old

92 patients were admitted to hospital in Ireland in the last 24 hours and 776 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been hospitalised.

70 of those people are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care. 11 people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in the last 24 hours.

17 people were discharged from hospital, three of them from intensive care.

The national average for the 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population has now reached 582.8.

Monaghan has the highest reported 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 with 1,119.1 while Wicklow reported the lowest at 273.1.

Border counties Louth and Donegal reported high 14-day incident rates respectively as well at 1,031.2 and 832.3.

The latest cases and deaths follow the seven Covid-related deaths and 4,962 cases confirmed yesterday.