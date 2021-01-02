Covid-19: Galway City Council to close several outdoor amenities

Galway City council is planning to close-off several popular public spaces in and around the city following a request from Gardaí.

The measures, introduced in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 figures in the county, were announced last night.

The famous Blackrock diving Tower in Salthill will be fenced off, as will all parking along the Salthill Promenade.

Vehicle access to Silverstrand Beach in Barna will also be prohibited.

Additionally, several outdoor sporting facilities across the city will also be closed.

All outdoor tennis courts will no longer be open to the public, and neither will all-weather football pitches. Community centres across the city have also been ordered to shut.

Following a request from the Gardai the following facilities have been closed or will be closed over the coming days:

• Blackrock Diving Tower

• All Parking along the Prom in Salthill

St Nicholas' Market, which operates in Galway city centre at weekends, will be restricted to food-only stalls.

Several outdoor amenities were already closed off as a result of the country's recent return to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of the Galway closure orders are already in effect. Others are due to come into effect in the coming days.

However, the Council says beaches, parks and woodlands will remain open to the public.

180 new cases were reported in Galway on Friday evening. 726 cases have been recorded in the county in the last week. The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Galway is 281.3 per 100,000.