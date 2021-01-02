Covid-19: Galway City Council to close several outdoor amenities

The Council says beaches, parks and woodlands will remain open to the public.
Covid-19: Galway City Council to close several outdoor amenities

The Blackrock diving tower in Salthill is just one of a number of popular amenities to be fenced off. File Picture: Ray Ryan

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 08:36
Steven Heaney

Galway City council is planning to close-off several popular public spaces in and around the city following a request from Gardaí.

The measures, introduced in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 figures in the county, were announced last night.

The famous Blackrock diving Tower in Salthill will be fenced off, as will all parking along the Salthill Promenade.

Vehicle access to Silverstrand Beach in Barna will also be prohibited.

Additionally, several outdoor sporting facilities across the city will also be closed. 

All outdoor tennis courts will no longer be open to the public, and neither will all-weather football pitches. Community centres across the city have also been ordered to shut.

St Nicholas' Market, which operates in Galway city centre at weekends, will be restricted to food-only stalls. 

Several outdoor amenities were already closed off as a result of the country's recent return to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. 

Some of the Galway closure orders are already in effect. Others are due to come into effect in the coming days. 

However, the Council says beaches, parks and woodlands will remain open to the public.

180 new cases were reported in Galway on Friday evening. 726 cases have been recorded in the county in the last week. The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Galway is 281.3 per 100,000.

Read More

Kenmare has highest Covid-19 infection rate in Munster, as virus takes hold

More in this section

Wrap up warm: Cold snap expected this weekend Wrap up warm: Cold snap expected this weekend
CC DUBLIN STREETS More than 9,000 extra cases to be reported when system catches up - senior health official
Child playing with mathematical toy Resumption of pre-school programme postponed until January 11
#covid-19beachesoutdoorsplace: galway
Seamus Mallon funeral

Archbishop Martin criticises RTÉ over ‘offensive and blasphemous’ sketch

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices