Kerry gardaí raid Shebeen complete with fully functional bar, arcade games and flatscreen TV

A fully functional bar was found to be in operation at the premises.
The bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a separate cooler room with gas lines and a cooler to operate the taps. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 15:00
Steven Heaney

As part of Operation Navigation, gardaí in Kerry conducted a search on a suspected Shebeen premises yesterday evening. 

Shortly after 8pm last night, gardaí say they conducted a search under warrant of the suspected Shebeen located in Causeway, Co Kerry. 

Gardaí say the bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a separate cooler room with gas lines and a cooler to operate the taps. 

A retro arcade game located in the suspected Shebeen. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter
The premises was also fitted with a number of tables, chairs, a pool table, and a dartboard. 

Retro arcade games and an 80-inch flat-screen television were also found inside the premises.

Gardaí say a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

No 'carnival atmosphere' as main streets of Cork City see quiet night

gardailockdownrestrictionsshebeenplace: kerryplace: munster
