Kerry gardaí raid Shebeen complete with fully functional bar, arcade games and flatscreen TV

As part of Operation Navigation, gardaí in Kerry conducted a search on a suspected Shebeen premises yesterday evening.

Shortly after 8pm last night, gardaí say they conducted a search under warrant of the suspected Shebeen located in Causeway, Co Kerry.

A fully functional bar was found to be in operation at the premises.

Gardaí say the bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a separate cooler room with gas lines and a cooler to operate the taps.

A retro arcade game located in the suspected Shebeen. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

The premises was also fitted with a number of tables, chairs, a pool table, and a dartboard.

Retro arcade games and an 80-inch flat-screen television were also found inside the premises.

Gardaí say a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).