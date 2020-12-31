Shoppers in Cork make last trips before level 5 lockdown

Braced for another lockdown, shoppers were making last-minute trips to retail outlets on Wednesday in the hours before the Taoiseach's announcement.

While most said they understood the logic behind another lockdown, they did not hide their disappointment and their worries about the impact it would have on the future of many businesses.

Eilís McSweeney, who owns Lily and Clara boutique in Ballincollig, Co Cork, said that although another lockdown would be “a very scary time” for many business owners, retailers who have built an online presence should survive.

“It’s upsetting but I suppose it has to be done,” she said.

The pandemic forced Ms Sweeney to move her business online. A Government grant helped fund a website, www.lilyandclara.ie, and social media allowed her reach new customers.

When I think back to March of this year, there was panic. We did not know what to do. But hopefully people have gotten online and can get through this time.

“But businesses can’t survive on nothing.”

In Cork city, the streets were moderately busy with people shopping, returning Christmas presents and socialising over hot drinks before the new 5km travel restriction would keep them apart for some time.

"It feels like Christmas has definitely been shortened," Kate Bluett said, as she stood outside Waterstone's book shop.

“I think new measures are probably necessary but it’s so difficult for retail and hospitality.

“Hopefully, this will be the last lockdown.

"News of the vaccine is positive although knowing it's there might make people a little less cautious."

Orla Crowley from Mallow: 'It's been nice and calm and the shops have been very well-controlled.' Picture: Denis Minihane.

Orla Crowley came into the city from Mallow, mostly to return items before non-essential retail closed.

“I thought it would be a lot busier, but it's been nice and calm and the shops have been very well-controlled," she said.

While the temporary closure of non-essential retail would not be a major inconvenience for her, Brexit may be yet, as the cost of buying from UK retailers could soar.

“That would encourage me to shop local more though, there’d be less risk,” she said.

Micheal O’Shea came into town from Cobh “for a walk around” before the next lockdown.

“I came in to soak up the atmosphere and to use a voucher in case new restrictions are introduced," he said.

“But I do think new restrictions are needed to curb Covid-19, the numbers have been getting out of control and that is a worry."

Trevor Ryan, who owns Montfort College of Performing Arts and who usually writes and directs Cork Opera House’s Christmas pantomime, has not worked since March 12. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sinéad Dunphy and Trevor Ryan were meeting friends for hot drinks as they walked around the city to see the Pantomime Windows Trail.

“I live in the city centre so I’m happy that my friends could still come in today," Sinéad said.

Mr Ryan, who owns Montfort College of Performing Arts and who usually writes and directs Cork Opera House’s much-loved Christmas pantomime, said he had not worked since March 12.

“We put every measure in place but we could only reopen for six weeks under level 2. It’s been terrible for the kids who don’t have an interest in sport. When they came back for those six weeks their spirit was gone and they were very nervous.

“Hopefully, if they bring in draconian measures now we can reopen the school in March.

“This has been the highlight of my Christmas today, meeting friends for a Baileys hot chocolate and a walk around the city," he said.