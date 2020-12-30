No group training under new Covid restrictions. Golf, tennis shut down

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 18:21

Under further Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions announced this evening by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, group training sessions will not be permitted for a period of at least four weeks.

This applies to adult and juvenile sports.

Under previous level 5 rules, non-contact outdoor training had continued in pods of 15 people, but that will not now be permitted until at least February 1.

Under the new restrictions, people may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise.

Outdoor golf and tennis are not permitted.

Exercise or dance classes are not allowed, and there should be no indoor or outdoor gatherings involving “individual training” except for professional and elite sports.

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

No other matches or events are to take place.

