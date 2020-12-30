Snow and ice warning in place for Cork and five other counties

A status yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place for six counties.

The warning, in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford, is in place until midday today.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be “further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas”.

The UK Met Office has also issued status yellow snow and ice warning for five counties in the North.

The warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until midnight.

The UK Met Office says that the weather may bring some disruption.

For the rest of the country, Met Éireann is warning that it will be “very cold” today but the icy conditions will gradually clear.

Tonight, however, frost and ice is expected. Met Éireann said that “showers, some wintry, will continue to feed into northern and western coastal counties with clear spells elsewhere”.

Thursday will see a “mix of sunny spells and scattered showers” with some “turning wintry in places”.

The forecaster said that there is a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

Met Éireann said that it will be cold for the rest of the week “with frost or ice at night”.

They said there will be “showery conditions mixed with a lot of dry and bright weather”.