Covid-19: Vaccination brings ray of hope but strict lockdown imminent

After the ray of hope of the first Covid-19 vaccines here yesterday, today the public is facing the prospect of a strict level 5 lockdown which could last for a number of weeks.

A previously unscheduled meeting of the Government will be held later today after cases and hospitalisations hit record highs.

The Department of Health confirmed nine new Covid-related deaths and 1,546 new cases, including 444 in Dublin, 203 in Cork, and 87 in Limerick.

That brings the total number of deaths to 2,213 and cases to 88,439. The number of patients in hospital has risen to 411, and the number in ICUs now stands at 34.

The Cabinet will discuss whether to completely shut down the country for up to six weeks or even longer. Ministers will consider whether to re-introduce the 5km limit on non-essential travel and a ban on household visits, and whether to shut down non-essential retail.

Sources say that every effort will be made to ensure that schools and non-essential retail remain open. One option that has been discussed is having schools open later than normal after the Christmas break.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said people should now heed the advice of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan and stay at home for the New Year's Eve festivities tomorrow evening.

'Complete no-no'

“New Year's Eve parties are a complete no-no," said Mr Harris. "The Government will decide on whether to update its decisions, but the advice of the Chief Medical Officer is good enough for me. He has said to us across the last number of days, please, please reduce your social contacts, and please try and stay at home."

Mr Harris said the arrival of vaccinations in Ireland is a time of light, but there is a potential for "a really dark period" if the virus spreads unchecked. He said that all restrictions would be considered.

“The Cabinet is not having its second meeting within three days just to share Christmas greetings," he said. "We have to look at what people can bear and what we can cope with, as a people. There are lots of different things we have to consider. But you don't need the Government to make a decision in relation to following advice to keep your family safe."

Earlier, a 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin was the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, at St James’s Hospital, followed by healthcare staff.

Annie Lynch was visibly delighted to get the vaccine.

Clinic nurse manager Deborah Cross with Annie Lynch, 79, who was vaccinated against Covid-19. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

“Like everyone else, I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now," she said. "It’s brilliant that it’s here.”

There is a 21-day wait until the second dose of the vaccine can be given to each person.

Infectious diseases consultant Professor Mary Horgan and other staff at Cork University Hospital also received the shot yesterday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the plan is to have 20,000 people vaccinated by the middle of January, based on the current vaccine supply.

The Government is following clinical advice about the roll-out of the programme, he said.

“We’re going to do it right, we’re going to do it safely and efficiently,” Mr Donnelly told RTÉ’s News At One.

The vaccine will be given seven days a week, with clinics open late into the evening, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

'Remain vigilant'

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations, we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives,” said CMO Mr Holohan.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that 960 people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary failed to turn up for their scheduled Covid-19 test appointments over the Christmas period.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West, which compiled the figures, urged people in the region to attend pre-booked tests. The figures show that 715 people missed their appointments in Limerick test centres between December 24 and December 28 — 576 in the main testing centre in the county and 139 at a pop-up facility near St John's Hospital.

Over the same period, a further 138 people did not show up for tests in North Tipperary and 107 missed tests in Clare.