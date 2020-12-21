Off-duty garda fails roadside breath test after Cork city collision

An investigation is underway after an off-duty member of the gardaí was involved in a collision.

Gardaí said that the man subsequently failed a roadside breath test for alcohol.

In a statement, gardaí said that at around 5.30am on Saturday, officers attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a van at Silver Springs Hill in Cork city.

The driver of the car - an off-duty member of An Garda Síochána - was arrested having failed a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Guranabraher Garda Station and later released without charge.

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said that investigation is ongoing.