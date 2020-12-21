€3.6m paid out to crime victims last year, including €600,000 to prison officers

Victims of crime received €3.6 million in payments through the state's compensation tribunal last year, including €600,000 paid to prison officers.

The 2019 annual report of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal outlined how a total of 238 applications were made under the Schemes in 2019, including 93 applications made under the Prison Officer Scheme.

The Tribunal considers claims for compensation from any person who has sustained personal injury directly attributable to a violent crime, who is responsible for the maintenance of a victim who has suffered financial loss or incurred expenses as a result of the victim’s injury, or who is a dependent of a victim who has died as a result of the injury.

Ultimately, of the applications received, 111 General Scheme files were sent to Tribunal members for their consideration in 2019, alongside 55 Prison Office Scheme files.

According to the annual report, awards totalling €3,068,145 were paid out to 80 people under the Criminal Injuries Compensation General Scheme last year, with awards totalling €603,000 paid out to 36 people under the Scheme of Compensation for Personal Injuries Criminally Inflicted on Prison Officers in 2019.

When it came to appeals, the Tribunal heard 15 appeal cases, 10 of which involved prison officers.

The compensation scheme administered by the Tribunal allows victims of crime to apply for reimbursement for expenses they have incurred, and/or losses that they may have suffered as a direct result of a violent crime or personal injury received in specified circumstances.

The annual report also outlines the more than €300,000 in costs it incurred in carrying out its work last year and references to case law about the payment of compensation, specifically a judicial review last year which concluded with Ms Justice Murphy stating: "There is no constitutional right to compensation for injuries criminally inflicted. There is no free standing right in European law to compensation for injuries criminally inflicted. Victims of crime do have a right to access a scheme of compensation for injuries criminally inflicted."