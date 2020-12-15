Gardaí warning against social media trend 'ghosting' as Munster teen hospitalised

Gardaí are warning the public against participating in a new social media trend called 'ghosting'.

This ongoing trend challenges persons to lie on a roadway with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic.

Gardái have described the social media trend as "extremely irresponsible" that "poses a serious danger to those taking part".

A statement released by An Garda Síochána said: "An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity and to highlight the importance of being seen while using Irish roads."

The warning was issued after a teenage girl was injured in the Munster region attempting to complete the activity.

She was escorted to hospital by emergency services to receive treatment for a number of minor injuries including those sustained on her back, torso and ankle.

The teenage girl spent a number of days in hospital.