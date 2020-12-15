Gardaí discover 1kg of suspected cocaine after search of man in Dublin

Gardaí have seized over €64,000 of suspected cocaine and arrested a man following an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin.

Last night, gardaí took part in a surveillance operation on the Greencastle road in Coolock, Co Dublin, and stopped and searched a man.

The gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit discovered eight large bags of suspected cocaine subject to analysis. The suspected cocaine weighed 1kg and and has an estimated value of

€64,960.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Coolock Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.