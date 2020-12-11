Sewage from Cork eco-homes leaking into protected waterway

Over capacity at communal septic tank endangers protected Pearl Mussel
Sewage from Cork eco-homes leaking into protected waterway

Baile Glas was Ireland's first sustainable, social and affordable housing scheme in Lombardstown, Co. Cork. Pic: Denis Scannell

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 12:05
Sean O’Riordan

An eco-friendly housing estate has had its sewage pumped into a communal septic tank, which is now over capacity and said to be leaking into a river which is the subject of a special order protecting the highly endangered Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

The leader of Fine Gael on Cork County Council, Cllr John Paul O'Shea, said: “It is ironic that the Baile Glas Housing Estate in Lombardstown, Co. Cork, was built as an eco-friendly housing estate, yet its raw sewage continues to discharge into the River Blackwater.” 

An upgrade of the sewerage treatment plant is planned by Irish Water. 

However, according to a communication from the utility to local public representatives, this is only at the assessment stage and a 'corrective action plan' will be published when an appropriate site for a new treatment plant is identified.

Mr O'Shea said he was very disappointed with the reply as it was his understanding an assessment was previously undertaken on the existing communal septic tank during a brief spell when the River Blackwater was not designated as a special area of protection for mussels.

The county council, along with government departments, managed to get the river delisted from protection status a couple of years ago. 

However, a subsequent High Court case was taken by an environmentalist which overturned this nearly a year ago and the mussel has got protection status again.

Mr O'Shea pointed out that there is evidence of the Freshwater Pearl Mussel being in the vicinity of the septic tank.

Read More

Revealed: Plans to build more than 260 homes on Cork’s northside

“A proper wastewater treatment plant with secondary treatment will be required for Lombardstown which must have capacity to cater for the existing loading and future growth in the area,” Mr O'Shea said.

He said it was imperative that swift action was taken to build a proper waste treatment plant due to the presence of the protected mussel.

Mr O'Shea said Lombardstown has suffered for years with the existing communal septic tank which he was told was put in place in the 1950s/60s to accommodate the building of Kiely’s Place housing development for Cork County Council.

Further developments like Gort Na Coille (14 houses) and Baile Glas (12 houses) were built and they had their sewerage piped to the communal septic tank over the years.

He said prior to Irish Water taking over all such projects from local authorities, Cork County Council had purchased land for a new wastewater treatment system in 2013.

He said:

Irish Water took over the operations of such services in 2014 and what has the utility done since then? Nothing in my opinion.

Mr O'Shea also referred to a similar stalling of a wastewater treatment plant in Boherbue.

“I have emails I traced back three years ago seeking upgrades here and we still have not progressed planning for this project. 

"This has led to a 14-house development being refused planning permission lately as a result of a delayed Irish Water progress here,” he said.

He added that the Irish Water communique also gave no details of timelines for an upgrade there and if funding was ringfenced for the project.

Read More

Revealed: Plans to build more than 260 homes on Cork’s northside

More in this section

Woman, 50s, dies following collision involving articulated lorry in Cork City Woman, 50s, dies following collision involving articulated lorry in Cork City
Rape trial hears sex worker 'begged' Kerry man to stop Rape trial hears sex worker 'begged' Kerry man to stop
Munster Technological University names its first President Munster Technological University names its first President
environmentriver blackwaterfreshwater pearl musselplace: cork
Eirgrid warns of potential power outages if electricity demand remains at record levels

Eirgrid warns of potential power outages if electricity demand remains at record levels

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices