Sewage from Cork eco-homes leaking into protected waterway

An eco-friendly housing estate has had its sewage pumped into a communal septic tank, which is now over capacity and said to be leaking into a river which is the subject of a special order protecting the highly endangered Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

The leader of Fine Gael on Cork County Council, Cllr John Paul O'Shea, said: “It is ironic that the Baile Glas Housing Estate in Lombardstown, Co. Cork, was built as an eco-friendly housing estate, yet its raw sewage continues to discharge into the River Blackwater.”

An upgrade of the sewerage treatment plant is planned by Irish Water.

However, according to a communication from the utility to local public representatives, this is only at the assessment stage and a 'corrective action plan' will be published when an appropriate site for a new treatment plant is identified.

Mr O'Shea said he was very disappointed with the reply as it was his understanding an assessment was previously undertaken on the existing communal septic tank during a brief spell when the River Blackwater was not designated as a special area of protection for mussels.

The county council, along with government departments, managed to get the river delisted from protection status a couple of years ago.

However, a subsequent High Court case was taken by an environmentalist which overturned this nearly a year ago and the mussel has got protection status again.

Mr O'Shea pointed out that there is evidence of the Freshwater Pearl Mussel being in the vicinity of the septic tank.

“A proper wastewater treatment plant with secondary treatment will be required for Lombardstown which must have capacity to cater for the existing loading and future growth in the area,” Mr O'Shea said.

He said it was imperative that swift action was taken to build a proper waste treatment plant due to the presence of the protected mussel.

Mr O'Shea said Lombardstown has suffered for years with the existing communal septic tank which he was told was put in place in the 1950s/60s to accommodate the building of Kiely’s Place housing development for Cork County Council.

Further developments like Gort Na Coille (14 houses) and Baile Glas (12 houses) were built and they had their sewerage piped to the communal septic tank over the years.

He said prior to Irish Water taking over all such projects from local authorities, Cork County Council had purchased land for a new wastewater treatment system in 2013.

He said:

Irish Water took over the operations of such services in 2014 and what has the utility done since then? Nothing in my opinion.

Mr O'Shea also referred to a similar stalling of a wastewater treatment plant in Boherbue.

“I have emails I traced back three years ago seeking upgrades here and we still have not progressed planning for this project.

"This has led to a 14-house development being refused planning permission lately as a result of a delayed Irish Water progress here,” he said.

He added that the Irish Water communique also gave no details of timelines for an upgrade there and if funding was ringfenced for the project.