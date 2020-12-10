Munster Technological University names its first President

Professor Maggie Cusack will become just the second woman to hold the most senior position at an Irish university
Professor Maggie Cusack will become MTU's inaugural President once the university is officially established on January 1 of next year. Picture: MTU

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 15:15
Steven Heaney

Munster Technological University (MTU), a consortium of both Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology, Tralee has announced its first President.

Professor Maggie Cusack will become the university's inaugural President once MTU is officially established on January 1 next year.

Currently the Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences and Professor of Biomineralisation at the University of Stirling in Scotland, Prof. Cusack was nominated for the role from a field of roughly 60 candidates from Ireland and abroad.

Prof. Cusack will become just the second woman ever to be appointed President of an Irish university. 

Earlier this year, Professor Kerstin Mey of the University of Limerick became the first woman to be appointed President of an Irish university since they were established here over 400 years ago.

Speaking today, Prof. Cusack said she was thrilled to assume the role.

She said: “On 1 January 2021, the culmination of many years of planning, preparation and hard work will come together as Munster Technological University comes into existence. 

MTU’s mission is to lead change and, through education, empower people for a successful future in a globalised world. 

"I look forward to working with my MTU colleagues at this exciting and profoundly important time for staff, students, and all stakeholders to maximise the opportunities of a Technological University to bring educational, economic and social benefit to the region for generations to come."

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris was among the first to congratulate Prof. Cusack on her appointment. 

He said: "The establishment of only the second technological university in the State, the first outside the capital, is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the South West.

"I want to congratulate Professor Cusack on her appointment.

"Professor Cusack will lead MTU on this journey of transformation, and will help drive the agenda of higher education access excellence in teaching and learning, regional development and crucially, strengthen the links between community and the university."

CIT and IT Tralee were merged into a single institution earlier this year.

When it is formally established next January, the MTU will become the first technological university in Munster, the second university in Cork, and the first university in Kerry.

