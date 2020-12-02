Family of Tralee builder urge public not to donate to fake funeral fundraiser using his name

The family of a Kerry builder who died in a tragic accident in Tralee last weekend are urging people not to contribute to a fake Facebook campaign set up in his name.

Tom Ross died last Saturday when a chimney in the building he was working on collapsed.

He was buried in Fenit yesterday.

Five others were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident.

In the wake of Mr Ross’s death, a Facebook page bearing his name was set up, using family photographs.

It claims to be run by a family member and gives the impression it was set up in order to raise funds for Mr Ross’s funeral.

The funeral of Tom Ross was held in Fenit, Kerry yesterday. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Speaking on Radio Kerry this afternoon, the Ross family verified that the page is fake and that photographs on it have been used without their permission.

It is believed that many who engaged with the page in the last few days thought it to be genuine.

The Ross family have said that upon learning of the page’s existence they informed the gardaí.

The family are seeking to alert people to the scam, and urging anyone who comes across the page to report it.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are now investigating the matter.