One person dead after partial building collapse in Kerry

Gardaí said they were currently at the scene of a workplace accident that occurred on Ashe Street in Tralee, shortly after 8am.
The scene of the partial building collapse on Ashe Street, Tralee.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 10:34
Aine Kenny

One man has died and two other men have been injured after a building partially collapsed in Tralee, Kerry, this morning.

In a statement, Gardaí said they were currently at the scene of a workplace accident that occurred on Ashe Street in Tralee, shortly after 8am.

"A male (age unknown) was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.

"Two further males were also injured during the incident. 

"They have been taken to University Hospital Kerry where they are being treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified," the garda statement added.

The fire service received a report of the partial building collapse from a member of the public at 8.15am.

Three units from Tralee Fire Service responded and remain at the scene.

