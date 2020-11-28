No 'carnival atmosphere' as main streets of Cork City see quiet night

If last Saturday gardaí felt there was a “carnival atmosphere” in Cork city centre last Saturday, they could be forgiven for thinking the party was over, for now at least.

Unlike last week, most of the main streets of the city were quiet, with only a small number of groups and most of them seemed to be Christmas shoppers on their way home who had stopped for a few coffees or pints with friends.

Indeed, in some streets like Patrick Street, there were sometimes more Gardaí, delivery cyclists and taxi drivers than there were anybody else.

The area around the main city library was where there was the greatest concentration of people.

But then again, they were - for the most part - split into small groups, and it was all fairly good-natured.

Neighbouring streets saw none of the 60-strong queues outside pubs and ice cream parlours like last Saturday.

Then Gardaí arrested nine men in connection with a series of minor public order incidents.