Nasa tells Toy Show’s Adam 'we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as Nasa, has said they will be there when one of last night’s Toy Show stars is ready.

Adam King, from Cork, won the hearts of the nation following his appearance on Friday’s Late Late Toy Show.

Adam told host Ryan Tubridy that his dream is to become CAPCOM - capsule communicator or captain of ground control - at Nasa.

Ground control has since responded to Adam, with Nasa tweeting: “Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

“There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

🌟 Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.



There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WJCzue9O13 — NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2020

And that wasn’t the only space shout out for the 6-year-old. Famed astronaut Chris Hadfield - who has completed three flights into space - also reached out on social media.

“Adam - I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good.”

Adam - I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good - Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Saturday, Adam’s father David said they had been “humbled” by the reaction to his appearance.

“It came across that Adam was just being himself on the show. The outpouring of emotion, not just from Ireland, but from all over the world has been incredibly humbling,” he said.

"I don't think it's hit home with us yet, the meaning of it."

David said they have Nora Patten and Chris Hadfield's books at home, “and they are well worn and well-read”.

"Our children would genuinely aspire to be like them. We are fortunate that we can see the International Space Station fly over our house, we can get the telescope out and see Mars and Venus in the sky because we live in the countryside.”

He said that Adam and his siblings would jump at the chance to work with NASA and the European Space Agency.

Adam was surprised by Temple Street porter John Doyle on last night's, who Adam said was his friend who gave him presents when he attended the hospital.

Adam’s joy at seeing John was, for many, a highlight of the 2020 Toy Show.

John said Adam has “an infectious” smile and he brings the best out of people while Adam said that John is one of his heroes, with John replying in kind.

“I am actually humbled that Adam is my friend,” John said.

Who needs a (virtual) hug from Adam King right about now?#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4pMqwpEty6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2020