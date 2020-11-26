Santa helps Cork school to deck the halls

 It was ho-ho-holly all the way for the children at North Monastery Primary School when the big man himself paid a flying visit from the North Pole to help them decorate their school 
North Monastery Primary School pupils Peter Dineen and Caine Wolfe greet Santa as he arrives at the school. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 19:30
Jess Casey

Christmas has arrived early for one school in Cork, whose students even had help from the big man himself to deck the halls of their school.

North Monastery Primary School students helped decorate a 'Winter Wonderland' throughout their school in Cork city on Thursday evening, and Santa himself even showed up to help lend a hand. 

Santa helps teacher Cormac Hill place the star on top of the Christmas tree supervised by Craig and Ryan O'Sullivan and Peter Dineen. Picture: Larry Cummins
With Christmas this year going to look a little bit different from our usual traditions, the school wanted to bring as much festive atmosphere in around the school as possible. 

"The donations of Christmas trees and decorations have been flying in from parents," said Colin Daly, the vice-principal of the school in Fairhill.

Last year, the school installed a grotto for Santa. 

"Unfortunately, we can't do that this year so what we are trying to do instead is have the decorations up so that as you are walking through the school, there's a Christmassy atmosphere. 

"As you walk in the door, you can see a 10ft Christmas tree, and an inflatable arch. As they walk in they can see tinsel hanging from wall to wall." 

Some school corridors will even be under 'Elf supervision'. 

"The younger students have really bought into it, it's very cute. The staff have been fantastic in giving up their free time and volunteering to ensure the wellbeing of the children," Mr Daly added. 

“The wellbeing of children in education is vitally important anyway, but even more so now with the challenges they faced in the last year or so. It’s vital for us all to make the effort for the children to get the Christmas atmosphere. 

Special guest Santa Claus with pupils and staff. Picture: Larry Cummins
“We don’t know what way the restrictions will go, and we don’t know if we'll be able to make the same visits this year as we all usually would. So it's really important that we build that festive spirit in and around the school as much as we can.”

