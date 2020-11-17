Covid-19 spike in Limerick linked to students and health settings

Outbreaks amongst students in health and residential care settings, in private homes, workplaces, and among extended families have contributed to a recent sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick.

Limerick is now one of two counties with a 14-day incidence rate of more than 200, second only to Donegal.

Earlier this week, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer (CMO) said there had been a "very large" outbreak linked with student activity in the county.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West confirmed it has recorded a number of small-to-large outbreaks and clusters associated with the student population over the last three weeks. Provisional data has recorded 44 cases among the same community.

The virus is being passed along among students through a combination of behaviours, including large social gatherings in private homes, study groups in private households, and through visiting other households in very small numbers, according to the department.

The pattern of how Covid-19 spreads within the population of young people of college-going age is complex, according to Dr Marie Casey, a specialist in public health medicine.

"Often they socialise in groups where they are unable to identify every individual attendee, this means that there is a risk that not all contacts are identified, advised to restrict movements and are tested."

“They can also work in a number of settings in local communities, meaning that these places have to be risk assessed too," Dr Casey added.

"They can also come from and return to their homes which can be anywhere in the country."

“This movement can facilitate spread through the population, particularly as many of them will only have mild symptoms and may not think to get tested.

This can pose a real risk to their parents and grandparents who could experience more severe disease.

In the coming weeks, the Department of Public Health Mid-West said it will re-engage with all third-level institutions across the Mid-West to help prevent further transmission in the student community.

In a statement, the University of Limerick said it has been notified of a small number of cases of COVID-19 in relation to students in the last week. There are currently no cases among students living in UL’s on-campus accommodation.

"Social distancing requirements remain in place in on-campus accommodation. No visitors are permitted and students have been directed to remain and exercise within the 5-kilometre limit and not to receive visitors or to visit other households."

Students have been asked to follow public health guidelines, to download the Covid tracker app and to self-isolate if they display any symptoms while awaiting a test from a GP.

The Student Health Centre can arrange tests for students who do not have GPs.

"A COVID-19 Student Charter has been developed between UL, Limerick Institute of Technology, and Mary Immaculate College to protect students and staff in each of the institutions and to make clear to students their personal responsibility in this global pandemic environment."