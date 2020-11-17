New initiative aims to convert unused public lands in Cork into woodlands

Cork County Council staff are co-ordinating a national project which will see suitable, unused public sector-owned land turned into new woodlands.

Staff at the council's Climate Action Regional Offices (CARO) are contacting all public sector landowners to develop a database of areas suitable for planting native woodland trees.

The council will also enshrine the need to grow more native woodland in its forthcoming county development plan.

This is a blueprint for future development in the Cork region for a six-year period (2022-2028). It is currently being drawn up by officials and councillors and is expected to be finalised by the spring.

“Cork County Council CARO office will lead the project and has already begun to engage with the public sector property management teams to identify lands in their control that may be suitable,” said Louis Duffy, head of the council's environment directorate.

A 10-week period of public consultation on the draft county development plan will commence on April 22.

“The Cork County Council Environment, Climate Action, and Biodiversity SPC has begun to scope the preparation of a 'tree policy' for the county," said Mr Duffy.

"Members of the committee have been asked for their input to decide what should be covered by the plan.

“Given the importance of trees and the number of council services that must consider them in all our actions, the plan will be wide-ranging. It may be necessary to start with a focused plan covering the key areas that affect Cork and review it in future years to cover more aspects."

Mr Duffy said that, across the county, the local authority is already working to enhance biodiversity, native tree planting, and support of pollinators.

The council has initiated a wide range of projects in the municipal districts. In one example in Mallow, the council planted 18,000 mainly native trees as the start of what has already become an award-winning 'neighbourwood' project.

"Further work in developing the Mallow public realm includes planting 300 native trees along with 2,100 hawthorn and 520 beech hedging plants,” said Mr Duffy.

He added that in most of the council's eight municipal districts, areas of public spaces are being planted using native wildflowers and plants to enhance pollinator habitats.

“In addition, the council has commenced preparation of pollinator plans for six of our county towns.”

Mr Duffy pointed out that it is illegal to uproot any tree over 10 years old, or to cut down any tree of any age (including trees which form part of a hedgerow), unless a felling notice has been lodged at the Garda station nearest to the trees at least 21 days before felling commences.