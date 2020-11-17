World’s last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

The last known white giraffe (Ishaqbini Community Conservancy/AP)
Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 13:10
Associated Press reporters

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers in Kenya.

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said.

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white colour, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

The male giraffe (Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP)

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.

Thailand Politics

Thai protesters clash with police as parliament mulls charter changes

