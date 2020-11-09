Stronger governance needed to end 'unmitigated' fossil fuel burning, says expert

Aiming for a “climate-neutral economy” as opposed to a “climate-neutral society” could undermine efforts made under the Climate Bill — because the market alone cannot become sustainable without strong governance and societal buy-in.

That is according to UCC energy and environment expert, Dr Hannah Daly, who said she shares concerns about the limited accountability of the Government in cases where carbon budgets are exceeded under the newly proposed Climate Bill.

“This legislation and target-setting is a necessary step to create a system of accountability, but insufficient to actually achieve mitigation.

“The great challenge of ending unmitigated fossil fuel burning in 30 years will only be met with strong policy and political leadership, as well as societal buy-in, and policies are currently far from being in place to actually reduce emissions — the EPA’s projections of emissions under existing policies indicate a continuing rise in emissions, an untenable future," she said.

Ms Daly said a separate mandatory target for biogenic methane is “strongly advised”.

Biogenic methane is produced from plants and animals, and causes additional warming when emitted, as methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Successive five-year 'carbon budgets' form part of the Climate Action Bill, where limits will be set on the combined sectors of society on the amount of emissions that can be produced, with the aim of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

The first such five-year budget is set to begin this year, followed by two more, and will ask the public, motorists, industry, and agriculture to contribute to reaching the 30-year target.

Ms Daly said if carbon budgets are to contain carbon dioxide alone in the bill, then other greenhouse gases including biogenic methane, which she said is “potent”, will not be covered.

Any “special treatment” for biogenic methane would render the bill far less effective, she said.

It comes as CO2 emissions from fossil fuels used for energy fell by 4.5% in 2019, the most in nine years, a new report has found.

According to the latest figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), 2019 marks the biggest yearly reduction in energy related CO2 emissions since 2011, at the height of the last recession.

Most of the progress was in electricity generation, with little improvement in heat and transport, the SEAI said.

A 70% year-on-year reduction in coal used for generating electricity is the principal reason for the reduction.

Energy used for heat in homes and businesses was down in 2019, though most of the reduction was due to it being warmer than 2018, the SEAI added.

Transport, which is the largest culprit when it comes to the consumption of most fossil fuels and CO2 output, showed no reduction in energy use and only a marginal reduction in emissions.

SEAI head of data and insights, Jim Scheer, said: "The progress we are making in electricity illustrates how replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy leads to emissions reductions — a direct climate action.

"Increased focus is now being given to how to reduce, and eventually eliminate fossil fuels from heating and transport.”

Overall energy use fell by 1.2% while the economy grew by 3.2%.