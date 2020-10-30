Indiependence to relaunch near Cork City in 2021

The Indiependence Festival is hoping to relaunch at an open-air site near Cork City.

An announcement is due in the coming weeks about a new venue.

A number of “high profile” acts are in talks about appearing next year and, unlike the 15,000 capacity of last year’s festival, it is expected to be smaller with capacity for between 5,000 and 8,000, but numbers will be dependent on public health advice at the time.

“We want to give the festival as much of a chance of happening as possible, and a deal has been done for an open-air festival close to Cork City,” promoter Shane Dunne told the Irish Examiner.

Speaking about the decision to quit Mitchelstown after 15 years, he said: “I don’t want to say anything other than I am really sorry it can’t be held in the town anymore. None of us involved in the festival wanted to see it move.

“But we have no choice.”

Yesterday, he announced the decision to move the festival, saying it was a situation he had hoped would never arise.

“We’re all from Mitchelstown,” he added.

“The town is where we grew up and where we live. We wanted it to stay but that was not possible due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The festival was a major economic boost for the town each summer, with businesses lamenting its departure as a significant loss.

Mr Dunne and his organisers hosted 14 Indiependence Festivals in Mitchelstown, starting with three in the town square.

By 2010, they moved to a greenfield site at Deer Farm. While only 1,800 turned up in the first edition here due to bad weather, its popularity soared and it hit 15,000 last year.

The 2020 edition of the festival had been due to be headlined by Stereophonics, and the festival has brought the likes of the Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Kodaline, and The Coronas to Mitchelstown over the years.

Welcome sound

News that Indiependence is moving closer to Cork City will be a welcome sound for music fans crying out for more events.

Live at the Marquee 2020, like all live music events, was also cancelled due to the pandemic but is due to return in 2021, and a number of standalone concerts, including Westlife's planned Páirc Uí Chaoimh shows are currently scheduled to take place next year too, public health depending.

For the city, the addition of another music venue of sorts will be welcome as the long-awaited events centre shows no sign of starting soon, and the largest permanent venue in the city is Cork Opera House, which has a capacity of 1,500.