Gardaí speak to 'number of juveniles' about Cork convent fire

File being prepared for DPP in Skibbereen blaze probe
Gardaí speak to 'number of juveniles' about Cork convent fire

The chapel of the former Sisters of Mercy convent which was gutted by fire in Skibbereen, West Cork on September 29 last. Picture:  Dan Linehan

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 14:28
Eoin English

Gardaí investigating a blaze that gutted a landmark former convent in West Cork say they have spoken to a number of juveniles about the incident and are now preparing a file for the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The former Sisters of Mercy convent on Skibbereen’s Cork Road suffered extensive damage after fire broke out in the building sometime before 4pm on September 29.

Units of Cork County Fire Service from Skibbereen, Schull, and Bantry spent several hours bringing the blaze under control.

Gardaí launched a major investigation and said they believed the fire was started deliberately but were not sure whether the act was malicious or accidental.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said they are now satisfied as to the cause of the fire.

“Investigating gardaí have spoken to a number of juveniles and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.

“Gardaí are not seeking any other person or persons in relation to this incident at the present time.” 

They also thanked the people of Skibbereen and all those who have assisted in this investigation so far.

Read More

East Cork hotel closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

More in this section

The Skelligs: the Islands of wonder, legend and lore  The Skelligs: the Islands of wonder, legend and lore 
East Cork hotel closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19 East Cork hotel closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
Tributes paid to former Fine Gael minister Tom O'Donnell Tributes paid to former Fine Gael minister Tom O'Donnell
crimegardaifirearsonplace: skibbereenplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices