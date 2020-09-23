Elderly man killed after being hit by truck in Charleville

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 13:07 PM
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí in North Cork have appealed for witnesses after an elderly man was killed while crossing the street in Charleville this morning.

The local man, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck at around 11am on Main Street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and efforts were made to save the life of the pensioner.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The street where the incident occurred has been closed off for a technical examination.

Two units of the fire service, gardaí and the National Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Diversions are in place in the town.

Witnesses to the accident or members of the public with dash cam footage are asked to contact gardaí in Charleville on 063 21770.

The man is the fourth pedestrian and the 16th road user to die on Cork roads this year.

