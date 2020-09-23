Status Yellow wind warning issued for three counties including Cork

It comes into effect tonight at 11pm and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, Thursday
Status Yellow wind warning issued for three counties including Cork

According to the forecast, southerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 12:37 PM
Michelle McGlynn

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for three counties tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Clare and Kerry.

It comes into effect tonight at 11pm and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the forecast, southerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

Given the time of year when many trees are in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts.

Road users and pedestrians are asked to take additional care and to be aware of the potential for fallen branches and other obstacles.

Read More

Cork Leaving Cert student withdraws grade standardisation challenge after getting UCC place

More in this section

Man rescued from River Corrib thanks to 'quick response' from pedestrian Man rescued from River Corrib thanks to 'quick response' from pedestrian
Gleneagle Hotel denies breach of Covid guidelines for Gina gig Gleneagle Hotel denies breach of Covid guidelines for Gina gig
Missing Longford teen may be in Kerry or Tipperary Missing Longford teen may be in Kerry or Tipperary
weathermet eireann

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices