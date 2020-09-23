Status Yellow wind warning issued for three counties including Cork

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for three counties tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Clare and Kerry.

It comes into effect tonight at 11pm and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the forecast, southerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

Given the time of year when many trees are in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts.

Road users and pedestrians are asked to take additional care and to be aware of the potential for fallen branches and other obstacles.

Cool today with mix of cloud & sunny spells. Scattered showers in West will spread eastwards through the day, some heavy bursts. Rain in SW this eve. Highs 11 to 14C, in a light breeze, strengthening on W & SW coasts later.



National forecast & outlook:https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/JWh0MRnIg4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 23, 2020