Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Fermoy robbery and assault

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by two balaclava-clad men last Saturday in Fermoy Co Cork.

The incident took place after a game of road bowling at Glenabo Woods where Gardaí received a report that a man had his jacket and wallet stolen after attending the event.

The man's wallet is thought to have contained a substantial amount of cash.

Two men wearing balaclavas exited a grey Mercedes car and assaulted the man with what is believed to be a baseball bat.

A third man also wearing a balaclava waited in the car while the robbery and assault took place.

After the assault, the car drove in the direction of Cullenagh in Fermoy and continued towards Cappagh Cross.

The man was later discharged from Cork University Hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident or anyone who was in the general Fermoy area, in particular Glenabo Woods and the areas of Cullenagh and Cappagh Crosss.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users with camera footage to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100.

