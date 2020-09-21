Excitement mixed with trepidation as Limerick and Kerry pubs reopen

Wet pubs in Limerick City walked a tightrope today as they tentatively opened for the first time in six months, while in Kerry excitement was building as much-loved rural pubs reopened their doors.

Limerick's pub owners remain on alert of potentially having to close their doors again, should there be a resurgence in Covid cases.

Two weeks ago, the Treaty City, and County, teetered on the edge of Level 3 restrictions, however the number of cases has begun to ease somewhat.

“We’re kind of relieved to be getting back to business, but at the same time we're a bit apprehensive,” said Aengus D’Arcy, owner of JJ Bowles pub, regarded as the city’s oldest pub.

D’Arcy has reduced capacity from around 100 “to about 40-50”, which “will change the whole atmosphere”.

“It’s kind of good news for Limerick at the moment, but that could change very quickly for the worse for us,” he said.

For the first time since the riverside pub opened in 1794 customers must wear masks entering the premise and while walking to the toilets or smoking area.

Despite the restrictions, D’Arcy remained upbeat, and “looking forward to a bit of craic again”.

Mike McMahon, who runs Mother Mac’s, on the opposite side of the River Shannon, said he’d invested “up to €30,000” on making the premises covid-friendly.

After opening the doors at 10.30am, trade was “slow but steady”.

McMahon has installed Perspex screens, created 11 new snugs, and even (upgraded) “air extraction and air handling“.

“We are moving dirty air out of the premises and clean air in a more efficient manner,” he went on.

He agreed the situation remains “very fluid”.

Aengus D’Arcy, owner of J.J. Bowles pub in Thomondgate, Limerick gets ready for their first customer since lockdown. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

“If I am asked to close again, I will do it without question.” Donal Mulcahy, proprietor of Nancy Blakes, and Tom Collins bar, was thrilled to be open again.

“It’s fantastic, and it’s great to see some of our oldest regulars coming straight back into us,” he said.

Mulcahy said he hoped to start booking live music acts in the near future but acknowledged the reopening could be short-lived.

“There’s a possibility we could close again. If we got 24-48 hours (out of this) we’d be locking up and coming back in six months time, but I have to be positive — I wouldn't have opened today if I wasn't.”

In Kerry, excitement was building today that much loved rural pubs were back in business after a shutdown that last March that was expected to last two weeks.

In July after being told there was to be a further delay, traditional pubs like the Inny Tavern, in the croí lár of the Dromid Gaeltacht were crestfallen.

Read More Regulars raise a glass as Cork's Castle Inn reopens after six months

The difficulty for large bars like the Inny Tavern, midway between Cahersiveen and Waterville, was getting people in the door in the first place, not social distancing, Inny Tavern owner Humphrey O’Connor had said.

Today, Humphrey and his wife Noreen were over the moon.

“We’re all excited. It’s a real relief to have the door finally open,” Humphrey said.

“Really the way it is people love to come to the pub for their few pints,” he said.

He has used the weeks of the lockdown to remodel the Inny and give it “a complete facelift.” There will be further changes: the O’Connor’s have also rethought their long 14-hour days and will now open only from 5pm each evening.

They felt very hard done by in July and August with such a great number of staycationers around Waterville and south Kerry and the door having to remain shut, Humphrey said.

The anglers and summer vacationers were now gone but the autumn would see hill walkers and a few hunters through the doors, he expected.

A great house for weekend trad music and country and western bands, that will have to wait for a while longer. For the foreseeable future too there will be no return of the great south Kerry set dancing at the Inny.

Manager Craig O’Meara does a final clean at Nancy Blakes in Denmark St before reopening. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Healy-Rae’s pub in Kilgarvan took the bit between the teeth in August and began serving food.

“We are open with five weeks,” said Danny Healy-Rae, TD an outspoken critic of the continued closure of traditional rural pubs said.

He has welcomed the reopening of ordinary pubs could finally get back to serving their customers. It meant people would not have to travel miles to the nearest big town to taste a pint.

Some of his customers were “putting on great condition,” eating their pint in the past few weeks, Danny joked.

And while the Healy-Raes would continue to provide food, most people really only wanted the pint and the chat.

“Most fellas what they really want is a pint. The only diversification was to come into the pub and have a conversation. We hope it will continue and everything works,” Danny said.

Licensed before the Famine, Beaufort Bar in the village at the foothill of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks had only ever closed for family funerals, Christmas Day and Good Friday.

The silence in a building in public use since 1841 was “eerie, Padruig O’Sullivan said.

“It was quite strange, eerie even, to have the place so silent,” said Padruig the fourth generation of his family to run the pub.

Live music won’t be returning for some time. Even the television will only be switched on for the news each evening and immediately turned off afterwards to allow conversation to flow.

“People have an awful lot to talk about and discuss over a pint,” Padruig said.

Bar stools have been removed and it will be table service only. The past six months had seen a number of loyal customers pass on and they would be remembered.

“A number of people have passed away and we’ll be thinking of them,” he said.