Rebel county goes red to mark historic double and raise funds for Marymount

The Rebel county painted the town red and raised money for a hospice yesterday during celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the famous All Ireland senior hurling and football double.

City Hall was bathed in red as Liam McCarthy and Sam Maguire arrived back on Leeside together to help boost the Go Red for Cork fundraising campaign for Marymount Hospice.

Former Debenhams workers were among those who got involved — staging a 12-hour fundraising fast outside the closed St Patrick’s St store as they face into the 161st day on Thursday of their campaign for a fair redundancy package.

Four ex-Debenhams staff (from left) Madeline Whelan, Gillian McSweeney, Valerie Conlon, Mandate shop steward, and Vivian O'Regan outside the store on St Patrick's St, Cork, where they are doing a 12-hour fast in aid of Marymount Hospice. Picture Denis Minihane

They said they wanted to do something to help Marymount, which has seen its fundraising activity decimated during the pandemic.

Shop steward Valerie Conlon said: “We feel that the people of Cork have been so good to us that it’s time now that we paid them back.”

The captain of the senior hurling team that day in 1990, Tomás Mulcahy, dropped Sam and Liam into Clancy’s on Princes St where he met legendary Cork player, Gerald McCarthy, who was assistant coach to the Cork hurlers in 1990, before he went on to manage the team a few years later.

They spoke of the team’s tough training regime, and recalled players, like John Kerins, who has since passed away.

Broadcaster Des Cahill paid a moving tribute to Mr Kerins, posting a special video message on Twitter to remember the great Cork football goalkeeper.

He said he and his wife, Caroline, had become friends with John Kerins and his wife, Ann, over the years.

He said Caroline gave birth to their daughter, Amy, on All Ireland football final weekend 1990, and that work commitments prevented him from visiting his wife and newborn in Holles St.

But he said after the footballers won the All Ireland to clinch the double, and as the Cork team was heading back to the Burlington Hotel for celebrations, John Kerins got off the team bus and popped into Holles St to visit Caroline and the new baby.

1990 hurler Ger Fitzgerald, 1990 footballer Tony Davis and Rosarie Hayes, Marymount welcomed the Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy cups to Marymount for the Go Red for Cork fundraising campaign. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

He praised Mr Kerins for taking that time in the midst of the All Ireland euphoria to visit his wife and child.

“I never got in to see her that day, but John went in. John then walked back to the team hotel in that quiet and understated way that made him such a classy fella,” he said.

He urged Cork fans, in particular, to remember Mr Kerins as they celebrate the anniversary of the double.

Ms Kerins also texted him to wish Amy a happy birthday, he revealed.

Later, GAA legends including Billy Morgan, Ger Cunningham, Tony Davis, and Conor Cahalane, brought Sam and Liam to Marymount for a socially distanced visit with staff and patients, outside in the sunshine.

Marymount’s fundraising manager, Paula McGovern said they were on course to raise around €30,000 by last night.

More funds are due to flow in from school and workplace fundraisers over the coming weeks.

- You can still donate by texting Marymount to 50300 or by logging on to Go Red for Cork on iDonate