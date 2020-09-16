UCC announces new interim president

Professor John O’Halloran has been appointed the interim president of University College Cork (UCC).

He has served as Deputy President and Registrar of the university since 2018.

Prior to this, he served as Vice-President for Teaching and Learning at UCC for almost four years.

His appointment as interim president was announced this week by the UCC Governing Body. He has taken up the role at the helm of the university immediately, serving for the next year.

Professor O’Halloran is a founding member of UCC's Quercus Talented Students' Programme, and the chair of the Green Campus Forum at UCC.

He previously was Head of School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UCC. He is also a former Vice-Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science.

In July, Professor Patrick O’Shea announced that he was to retire early as president of UCC at the end of the year due to personal reasons.

This academic term, the UCC Governing Body is to begin discussing the next steps in recruiting a new president.