UCC announces new interim president

UCC announces new interim president

Professor John O’Halloran, interim President of UCC. Picture Credit: Tomás Tyner.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 12:24 PM
Jess Casey

Professor John O’Halloran has been appointed the interim president of University College Cork (UCC).

He has served as Deputy President and Registrar of the university since 2018.

Prior to this, he served as Vice-President for Teaching and Learning at UCC for almost four years.

His appointment as interim president was announced this week by the UCC Governing Body. He has taken up the role at the helm of the university immediately, serving for the next year.

Professor O’Halloran is a founding member of UCC's Quercus Talented Students' Programme, and the chair of the Green Campus Forum at UCC.

He previously was Head of School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UCC. He is also a former Vice-Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science.

In July, Professor Patrick O’Shea announced that he was to retire early as president of UCC at the end of the year due to personal reasons.

This academic term, the UCC Governing Body is to begin discussing the next steps in recruiting a new president.

Read More

More than half of courses at UCC and CIT see points jump

More in this section

DENIS cul 10.jpg Cork GAA club suspends all activities after positive Covid test
building-metal-house-architecture-101808.jpg Property prices in South West are up 4.3%
001 NO REPRO Aldi Brown Bread Competition.jpg Carrigaline baker rises to the top of National Brown Bread Baking Competition
educationuniversityorganisation: ucc

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • 6
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 31
  • 41
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices