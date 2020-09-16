The Double 30 years on - Part 7: The legendary half-time team talk

Kevin Hennessy celebrates. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 16:30 PM

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Cork's double of All-Ireland senior titles, the Irish Examiner hosted a conversation with some of the legends involved in those famous victories.

In the second of our hurling chats, dual medallist Teddy McCarthy, hurling captain Tomás Mulcahy, and goal-scorer Kevin Hennessy talk through Cork GAA's greatest achievement with Anthony Daly.

In this part, up for discussion are pre-game sleeping arrangements, the legendary half-time team talk, the "Who is the other fella with me?" comment, and ice buckets. 

In our earlier conversation, sports editor Tony Leen spoke with three footballers, Conor Counihan, Niall Cahalane, and Larry Tompkins, to recall the day the Rebel County sealed the historic double.

The Go Red for Cork campaign is calling on individuals, companies and community groups to light or dress up in red on the 16th September and donate to the campaign – idonate.ie/goredforcork or by texting Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. 75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Monies raised through the Go Red for Cork campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Cork GAA double, will go towards ensuring Marymount Hospice is ‘winter ready’ for current and any possible future Covid restrictions and will allow for outdoor visiting in comfortable covered spaces, following Government guidelines at all times.

