More than half of courses at UCC and CIT see points jump

A total of 28 of Cork Institute of Technology's 45 courses have seen a jump in their points requirements while 44 of University College Cork's 64 courses saw an increase.

Music at CIT's Cork School of Music, under the reference number CR121, saw the largest increase in points at 235, bringing it from 633 points in 2019 to 868 now.

It is important to note that access to that course is also dependent on an additional form of examination such as an interview, portfolio or audition.

Only one course, Accounting, stayed the same at 316 while 14 courses saw the necessary points drop.

Photography with New Media saw a massive fall of 670 points from 920 in 2019 to 250 in 2020. The course is also dependent on an additional form of examination such as an interview, portfolio or audition.

In UCC, Law and French saw the highest difference of 89 points bringing from 453 in 2019 to 542 in the first round of this year's offers.

Law and Irish also had a significant jump of 78, going from 462 in 2019 to 540 this year.

One course, Arts - 3 years, saw no change in points needed while a total of 11 courses saw a decrease in the number.

Arts with Music - 3 or 4 years (BMus or Chinese/European/Int`l Pathway) saw the largest drop in points, at 38 taking it from 340 to 302.

There were six changed or new courses in UCC and two courses which were not offered.