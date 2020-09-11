West Cork firm Global Shares promises over 600 new jobs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in West Cork today for the announcement of 150 new jobs with “hundreds more to follow”.

Clonakilty-based firm Global Shares confirmed today it is increasing its workforce from 370 to 1,000 by 2024.

Of those jobs, 150 “high-skill, high-value roles” will be filled immediately.

Mr Martin announced the new jobs at the firm’s headquarters in the West Cork Technology Park on the outskirts of Clonakilty town.

He said: "The story of Global Shares is a remarkable one, illustrating how from small beginnings a company can grow and develop a global footprint.

“It is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent and ambition.

“At the heart of Global Shares is its people. This hard-working, determined and highly skilled workforce has driven the company’s success and growth.

“Today’s jobs announcement marks another step in what is an exceptional journey."

CEO of the company, Tim Houstoun, said: “I love that we are writing software in Clonakilty that transforms people’s lives worldwide through the momentum and wealth created by employee ownership.

150 new jobs for Enterprise Ireland-backed @GlobalShares in Clonakilty, West Cork - @Entirl CEO @JulieSinnamon says the fintech company is a great example of what’s possible for innovative Irish businesses on the world stage. #GlobalAmbitionhttps://t.co/53HyM1f3pR — Enterprise Ireland (@Entirl) September 11, 2020

“Our growth over the past couple of years has been enormous.

“We have also just launched a new offering to help venture-backed private companies to create and manage employee options as well as help their investors track the value of their ownership.

“People often ask how a company on the edge of Ireland, on the edge of Europe, could succeed on a global stage, competing with the world’s biggest financial services giants…yet here we are.”

He added: “It’s amazing what you can achieve when you back yourself, think globally and empower your team to succeed”.