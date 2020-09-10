If you use your local library you can now have a say on its future services

Library-users are being urged by Cork County Council to have their say on the future development of libraries and their services.

The request comes as Cork County Council library service is currently preparing a development plan for the years 2020-2025 and its officials want to establish how they may best serve the community in the coming years.

Library services nationwide and worldwide have over the past number of years changed and adapted in response to external factors from economic to social, and from technological to, in recent times, dealing with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The public is invited to make comments and observations regarding how you would like the library service to develop.

This can be done online at www.yourcouncil.ie or by emailing corkcountycouncil@corkcoco.ie or at your local library.

It can also be done by posting comments to Cork County Library, Carrigrohane Rd, Cork. The closing date for submissions is Friday, September 25 at 5pm.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, wants people to have their say.

“For everyone who enjoys the library and all the many services it offers this is a great opportunity to help shape the future of the service,” she said.

“The local library is an asset to every community.

They are often important social outlets, provide easy access to information, books, publications and music, opening up a world of imagination for children.

There will always be a place for libraries even as we move into an increasingly technological age and this is a great chance to look forward and imagine the possibilities as to how our libraries can grow into the future,” Ms Linehan-Foley added.

Council deputy chief executive, James Fogarty, pointed out that the library service had “come into its own” during the Covid-19 response and the value of our libraries was highlighted more than ever.

“The library service has been to the forefront of improving accessibility to services, developing disability, age-friendly and neurodiverse-friendly policies and ensuring as many people as possible can comfortably avail of services. Our libraries provide a vital community service. This is an opportunity to help us to shape the development of your library service over the coming years,” Mr Fogarty said.