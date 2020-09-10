Council drafts plan to tackle noxious weed infestation in Cork a year after issue raised

Noxious weeds, such as Ragwort, are increasingly springing up on roadsides in Co. Cork and more than a year after a councillor asked what they would do about them in West Cork, local authority officials have come up with a plan.

Meanwhile, the council's attention has also been drawn to an infestation of Japanese Knotweed on the former main Cork-Dublin road (now N8) between Glanmire and Watergrasshill.

At a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District Council, Independent councillor Declan Hurley asked officials to provide an update on a plan they'd agreed with him following a motion he'd put down on the issue a year ago.

At that time officials promised to tackle the increasing problem of noxious weeds on roadside verges.

“A year has gone by and it (ragwort) has become very clear and visible around the roadsides in West Cork. There's laws there (against allowing this).

"There's been a lack of verge cutting. As a landowner myself I've spent a number of weeks pulling it out of the ground.

"It's a serious problem which has to be addressed,” Mr Hurley said.

The farmer pointed out the plant can be lethal to animals if ingested.

His motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll who said it was of great concern.

“Landowners were being prosecuted (for not eradicating it), but that's hard to take when local authority isn't doing anything about it,” Mr Carroll said.

Council officials said they had identified some areas where they will trial a spray to control the plant and this will be done in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of the invasive Japanese Knotweed was highlighted at the Cobh Municipal District Council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O'Callaghan.

The plant is so destructive it can undermine the foundations of houses.

She said she's concerned about an amount of it which had sprung up on the sides of the N8 between Glanmire and Watergrasshill.

Ms O'Callaghan was informed by engineers that they would survey the area and carry out a treatment programme aimed at eradicating the plant, which would begin next month.