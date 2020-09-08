Ryanair to pull plug on Cork and Shannon this winter unless government relaxes quarantine rules

Ryanair to pull plug on Cork and Shannon this winter unless government relaxes quarantine rules

Ryanair jets

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 19:11 PM
Eoin English

Ryanair is threatening to close its bases in both Cork and Shannon airports this winter unless the government relaxes its quarantine restrictions on passengers flying into Ireland.

If the threat is realised, 130 staff, 35 pilots and 95 cabin crew, would be forced to take unpaid leave from the end of October.

The warning was communicated to Ryanair staff in writing. 

Ryanair Chief Executive Eddie Wilson criticised the Government's mismanagement of the Green List for travel and said the airline was forced into its position.

He said the Green List was forcing passengers from countries with lower Covid-19 rates than Ireland to quarantine for a fortnight.

If the threat materialises it would deal a devastating blow to the regional airports which in Cork’s case has seen passenger numbers plunge 95% due to the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.

Of the six departures from Cork Airport yesterday, five were Ryanair flights.

The airline warned last week that it would move capacity out of Ireland during the winter season unless the government scrapped the ‘Green list’ system of countries deemed safe to travel to.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Ryanair does not comment on negotiations with its people”

